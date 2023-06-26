13 killed in rain related incidents: PDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that at least 13 people died with 17 severely and 6 minor injuries in 15 lightning strikes and roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that at least 13 people died with 17 severely and 6 minor injuries in 15 lightning strikes and roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains across the province during the last 24 hours.

He said the PDMA has received reports of damages and casualties from all districts of the province, said a handout issued here.

The injured have been provided with the best medical treatment while monitoring of the situation is continuing from the provincial control room, he said and added that machinery and staff have been put on high alert for handling emergencies as the PDMA is in constant contact with the province-wide administration.

The DG PDMA said the alert issued regarding upcoming rains, thunderstorms and rainfall with lightning in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galyat, and adjoining areas was expected until June 27, whereas some areas may receive heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

He directed the line departments and district administrations to remain alert in dealing with emergencies and ensure the deployment of staff and machinery to ensure drainage in low-lying areas.

Imran Qureshi appealed to the citizens to stay informed about the weather conditions before traveling, ensure the cleanliness, repair, and clearance of rooftops, and avoid touching electrical wires and equipment during rainfall.

He emphasized not bathing in rivers and avoid throwing garbage into drains. He urged the people to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to minimize potential damages.

He said the citizens can get assistance by contacting the PDMA helpline 1129 during emergencies.