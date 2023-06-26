Open Menu

13 Killed In Rain Related Incidents: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:21 PM

13 killed in rain related incidents: PDMA

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that at least 13 people died with 17 severely and 6 minor injuries in 15 lightning strikes and roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that at least 13 people died with 17 severely and 6 minor injuries in 15 lightning strikes and roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains across the province during the last 24 hours.

He said the PDMA has received reports of damages and casualties from all districts of the province, said a handout issued here.

The injured have been provided with the best medical treatment while monitoring of the situation is continuing from the provincial control room, he said and added that machinery and staff have been put on high alert for handling emergencies as the PDMA is in constant contact with the province-wide administration.

The DG PDMA said the alert issued regarding upcoming rains, thunderstorms and rainfall with lightning in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galyat, and adjoining areas was expected until June 27, whereas some areas may receive heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

He directed the line departments and district administrations to remain alert in dealing with emergencies and ensure the deployment of staff and machinery to ensure drainage in low-lying areas.

Imran Qureshi appealed to the citizens to stay informed about the weather conditions before traveling, ensure the cleanliness, repair, and clearance of rooftops, and avoid touching electrical wires and equipment during rainfall.

He emphasized not bathing in rivers and avoid throwing garbage into drains. He urged the people to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to minimize potential damages.

He said the citizens can get assistance by contacting the PDMA helpline 1129 during emergencies.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Weather Murree Died Alert Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Attock May June All From Government Best Rains

Recent Stories

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if ..

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if Elected US President in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release ..

Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release of 3 Kosovar Police Officers ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigo ..

UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigozhin's Mutiny - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotto ..

Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotton crops: Dr Amir Rasool

4 minutes ago
 Newborn boy recovered after five days

Newborn boy recovered after five days

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

28 minutes ago
Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety gu ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members ..

28 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab ..

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab lays foundation stone of MIT P ..

12 minutes ago
 ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl ..

ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl day against drug abuse

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan