13 killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and several wounded after a speeding bus heading toward Karachi from Multan turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway on wee hours of Thursday.

Rescue sources said that the majority of the travellers were said to be asleep when the accident happened.Women and children were among the victims.

An emergency has been declared at Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Civil hospital in Sukkur and a taluka hospital in Pano Aqil, private channels reported.

The condition of several injured was said to be critical.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals and the district and motorway police. All passengers trapped in the passenger coach have been evacuated.

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner and SP visited the hospital and met with the injured.

An emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in Sukkur.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah expressed his deep sorrow over the deadly crash said that the administration was in continuous contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.