UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:38 PM

13 killed in road mishap

At least 13 people were killed and several wounded after a speeding bus heading toward Karachi from Multan turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway on wee hours of Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and several wounded after a speeding bus heading toward Karachi from Multan turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway on wee hours of Thursday.

Rescue sources said that the majority of the travellers were said to be asleep when the accident happened.Women and children were among the victims.

An emergency has been declared at Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Civil hospital in Sukkur and a taluka hospital in Pano Aqil, private channels reported.

The condition of several injured was said to be critical.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals and the district and motorway police. All passengers trapped in the passenger coach have been evacuated.

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner and SP visited the hospital and met with the injured.

An emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in Sukkur.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah expressed his deep sorrow over the deadly crash said that the administration was in continuous contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Multan Accident Injured Police Motorway Sukkur Rohri Women All From Coach

Recent Stories

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches i ..

6 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Chinese premier reaffirm resolve to ..

18 seconds ago

PM Minister Imran to perform groundbreaking of Nau ..

19 seconds ago

Ukrainian Parliament Promotes Chief Sanitary Docto ..

21 seconds ago

CM Mahmood Khan reshuffles KP Cabinet in peshawar

23 seconds ago

Russia's Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine to Ente ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.