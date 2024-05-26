13 Killed In Traffic Accident In Kot Addu
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a van in Kot Addu city of Punjab on Sunday.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the accident occurred at Chowk Sarwar on Mianwali road when truck collided head-on with the passenger van.
As a result, 13 passengers of the van lost their lives on the spot including three women and one child, while 10 others were injured, some of them in critical situation.
The van was taking the passengers to Bhakkar from Multan.
The dead bodies included the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.
