13 killed,1063 injured in 1032 RTCs in Punjab

At least thirteen persons were killed and 1063 injured in 1032 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of them, 513 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 550 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 525 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 409 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 268 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 66 RTCs and 66 victims.

According to the data 860 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 20 vans, 13 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

