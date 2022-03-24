13 killed,1155 injured in 1062 road accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least thirteen persons were killed and 1155 sustained injuries in 1062 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :At least thirteen persons were killed and 1155 sustained injuries in 1062 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 673 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 482 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 500 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 542 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 287 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 69 RTCs and 81 victims.

According to the data 930 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

