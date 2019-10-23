UrduPoint.com
13 Kite Sellers Arrested In Faisalabad

Police arrested 13 persons for selling kites and recovered kites, chemical coated twine during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Police arrested 13 persons for selling kites and recovered kites, chemical coated twine during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Chowki In-charge Ayyub Research ASI Arshad Qadeer intercepted two motorcyclists Muhammad Zubair and Imran near Ayub Chowk and recovered 40 kites and Rs116,000 from their possession.

Police also arrested Musharaf, Farooq, Javed, Asadur Rehman, Ahmed Ali, Shahzad, Naeem, Adnan, Abrar, Bilal, Mehran and Tahir from various parts of the district for selling and manufacturing kites.

Police recovered hundreds of kites and chemical coated twine.

