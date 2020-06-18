13- KM-long road inaugurated from Charr to Elam Buner

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Irrigation Riaz Khan said Thursday that wide road network was being laid across the province including Buner to achieve socio-economic development and reduce distance between the villages and cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Irrigation Riaz Khan said Thursday that wide road network was being laid across the province including Buner to achieve socio-economic development and reduce distance between the villages and cities.

He expressed these views while inaugurating 13-KM-long road from Charr to Elam which would be constructed at cost of Rs160 million.

The CM's special assistant directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project which, he added, would also give boost to tourism activities in the area. He urged the elders to monitor the project and report if they found that substandard materials were used in the project.

He said that province was on path of progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and promises which were made with masses were successfully being materialized, he added.

He said that merit and transparency had been introduced in all departments and public money was spent only on masses' welfare.

He said all out effort would be made for the development of Buner and added that efforts were under way to provide clean drinking water to people of the district on priority basis.

Riaz Khan expressed optimism that the country would soon overcome the Covid-19 pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the fact that it was spreading at alarming pace and had wrecked havoc throughout the world.

He appealed people to strictly follow the government's notified precautionary measures to stop spread of the deadly disease.