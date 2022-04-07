UrduPoint.com

13 Laborers, A Child And Six Women Injured As Mini Truck Overturned

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 10:40 AM

13 laborers, a child and six women injured as mini truck overturned

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 13 laborers including a child and 6 women were injured in a road mishap as a mini truck collided with traffic divider at Baseera bypass under the jurisdiction of City police on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a Mazda mini truck carrying laborers, rammed with traffic divider due to high speed and negligence driver.

On receiving the information, the rescue staff immediately reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh for further treatment.

The injured were identified as Hasnain son of Kalu, Muzammil son of Allah Datta, Sikh Mai wife of Rasheed, Shazia wife of Tariq,Hafeezan Bibi wife Rashid, 17-year-old Anam daughter of Shabir, Saima wife of Imran Naziran bibi wife Nazar Hussain, 50-year-old Shafu Main wife of Ghulam Farid, 50-year-old Ghulam Farid son of Allah Wasaya, 29-year-old Imran son of Nazar Hussain, 35-year-old Kalu son of Khadim Hussain and 22-year-old Tariq son of Hashim , while police concerned after reaching the spot have started investigation into the incident.

