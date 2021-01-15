UrduPoint.com
13 Lawbreakers Arrested; Drugs, Liquor, Weapons Recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested 13 lawbreakers besides recovering four pistols, a rifle, 1475 grams charras, 15 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, New Town and Murree police conducted raids in different areas and nabbed five namely Karam Khan, Muhammad Saad, Raheem Ahmed, Irfan and Khizer Hayat and recovered four 30 bore pistols and a 222 rifle from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Saddar Baroni and Murree police managed to arrest six drug peddlers and a bootlegger identified as Shahbaz, Ali, Nazakat Hussain, Naseem Ali, Wahab Khan, Wahab Ali and Shahwaiz Mehmood besides seizing 1475 grams charras and 15 liters liquor.

R.A.Bazaar police apprehended a proclaimed offender, Tahir Aziz wanted in a case registered in 2019.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

