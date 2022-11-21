13 linemen punished over poor safety measures

Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has punished 13 linemen on the charge of poor safety measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has punished 13 linemen on the charge of poor safety measures.

A Fesco spokesman said here on Monday that safety inspectors conducted surprise checking of field staff when they were busy in maintenance works on electricity lines and found 13 linemen involved in violating official directions regarding adoption of safety measures. Therefore, one year increment was stopped for these linemen in addition to censuring them.

Among these linemen included LM-I Muhammad Afzal and LM-II Jabran Gill of Factory Area sub-division, ALM Muhammad Ramzan and ALM Amir Masih of Madina Town sub-division, LM-I Ghulam Murtaza and ALM Muhammad Naseer of Chiniot-II sub-division, LM-I Muhammad Tariq, LM-I Muhammad Shafiq and ALM Muhammad Zahid of Sammundri Road sub-division, LM-I Safdar Ali and ALM Ahmad Liaqat of Nazim Abad sub-division, LM-I Babar Hussain and LM-II Tariq Mehmood of Bakkar Mandi sub-division, the spokesman added.