13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot incident: Hasaan

LAHORE, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Punjab government's Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar confirmed on Saturday that 118 suspects including 13 main accused had been arrested during 200 police raids conducted so far.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan here at DGPR office, the spokesperson said the District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot had constituted 10 raiding teams, while record of 160 CCTV cameras was being retrieved to trace and arrest more people involved in the heinous crime.

The law enforcement agencies also checked Call Detail Record (CDR) and internet data of thousands of mobile phones that helped them substantially in arresting the perpetrators. However, the detailed analysis of video footage and forensic tests were underway, he mentioned.

He said that a case had also been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code including 7-ATA provisions on the police complaint. "I think the police have made commendable progress on this case during the last 24 hours," he observed.

Hasaan Khawar said that the postmortem of Paryantha Kumara had been completed and his body would be handed over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Pakistan by the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring the process of police investigation into the killing of Sri Lankan national. The CM also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and the Punjab IGP was personally supervising the whole matter and senior police officers including RPO Gujranwala, DPO Sialkot were in the field and raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining accused.

All the accused involved in the tragic incident would soon be arrested and brought them to justice, he assured. "I once again assure you that in this case, justice will not only be done but will also be seen to be done," he asserted.

The spokesperson said the IGP was also holding a departmental inquiry regarding any delay in police response and if laxity by any police official was proved, strict departmental action would be taken.

On the occasion, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan also confirmed the above details of the investigation and the progress so far made into the Sialkot case.

He assured that police were examining thoroughly all aspects and factors of the incident so that real perpetrators of this barbarism could not escape the law, and 'we will complete the investigation as early as possible so that trial of the culprits could be started in the Anti-Terrorism Court and they must be awarded exemplary punishment.' To a question, the IGP explained that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) was for the security of foreign nationals in Pakistan and the unit mostly provides security cover to foreigners when they travel in Pakistan. "We have also asked the foreign nationals to inform the police when they travelin the country or in need of security so that they could be facilitated accordingly," he said andclarified that SPU did not perform duties with them at their workplace or in a secure environment.