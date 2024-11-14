13 Major Road Construction Projects Inaugurated In Ghotki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 10:51 PM
The Sindh Government has inaugurated 13 key road construction projects in Ghotki district, with the official opening ceremony led by Minister of Agriculture Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar
The ongoing projects include the Mathelo to Momal Ji Mari Road, Garhi Chakar to Jarwar Road, among others.
Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Thursday emphasized that the Sindh Government is committed to providing maximum development initiatives to benefit the people.
He underscored the importance of completing these projects on time while ensuring high-quality standards. He warned that strict action would be taken if substandard materials were found to be used.
The minister further stated that the purpose of constructing roads in Ghotki's urban and surrounding areas is to alleviate the difficulties faced by residents.
He highlighted that the Sindh Government is dedicated to public welfare and is working to improve infrastructure to ease everyday challenges. Following the directives of the party leadership, the minister urged elected representatives to focus on road construction and resolving issues within their Constituencies.
During the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner of Ghotki and other officials briefed the provincial minister on the details and progress of these development projects.
The Sindh Government’s active involvement in these projects reflects its commitment to improving living standards and ensuring better connectivity for the people of Ghotki.
