13-member NIM Delegation Visits CCPO Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A 13-member delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the CCPO Lahore office and held a meeting with Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his office, here on Thursday.

The delegation included participants in the 36th senior management course, representing the Pakistan Administrative Service, Foreign Service, Provincial Civil Service, Police and other departments. The delegation was briefed about Lahore Police’s professional training, performance, crime prevention, administrative structure, public service delivery mechanism and other responsibilities. The delegation members asked questions about the police's working, infrastructural development and professional challenges.

CCPO Kamyana disclosed that all pending cases from 2017 to 2023 had been resolved, with no pendency against nominated accused in the police stations. He noted that due to effective measures, taken by the Lahore Police, crime rate had decreased significantly, according to data from the 15 crime call centre. He added that the use of modern technology, including support from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, had contributed to effective crime control.

The delegation appreciated Lahore Police’s professional contributions. The CCPO Lahore also presented a commemorative souvenir to the delegation head.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, SSP Admin Atif Nazir and SP Security Abdul Wahab were also present.

