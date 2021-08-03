UrduPoint.com

13 Milkmen Arrested, 2100 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 13 milkmen in a crackdown on adulteration in milk and discarded 2100 liters of adulterated milk.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah along with Incharge of Milk Testing Laboratory, Dr.

Jamal and Supervisor Naeem-ul-Hassan conducted the analysis of the milk from various milk shops of Hayatabad Township through modern mobile laboratory.

After confirmation of the mixing of maximum water in the milk, the joint team of the district administration and Livestock Department arrested 13 milkmen and also took 2100 litres of adulterated milk into possession that was later discarded.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed to conduct laboratory test of all milk shops across the district and take stern action against adulteraters.

