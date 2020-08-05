13 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11793 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 147368 people were screened for the virus till August 5, out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 10258 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.