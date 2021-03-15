13 more corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19233 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19233 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 616,174 people were screened for the virus till March 15 out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,890 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.