13 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

13 more coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15717 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 301427 people were screened for the virus till October 20, out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 15351 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

