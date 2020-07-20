13 more COVID-19 deaths in IOK, toll reaches 251

Thirteen more people, who were tested positive for Covid-19 died since Sunday, thus taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus in the territory to 251

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Thirteen more people, who were tested positive for Covid-19 died since Sunday, thus taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus in the territory to 251.

According to Kashmir Media Service, around 10 coronavirus positive patients died on Sunday and three on Monday (today).

The deaths that occurred on Sunday included seven from the Kashmir Valley, two from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region, whereas those recorded today were all from the Kashmir Valley.

With these deaths, 229 people in the Valley, 20 in Jammu and two in Ladakh have died so far due to the Covid-19.