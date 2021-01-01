UrduPoint.com
13 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:47 PM

13 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18181 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18181 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 455,996 people were screened for the virus till January out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 17,752 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 184 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

