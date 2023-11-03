13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

As many as 13 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,382 in the district

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said among the new cases, eight cases had arrived from Potohar town urban and five from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.

He added that 50 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 40 were confirmed cases while 2,341 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered seven FIRs, issued tickets to five, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 34,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 6,268 houses and larvae were found in 173 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 2,751 places, the teams found larvae at 11 sites during outdoor surveillance.