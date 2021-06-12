UrduPoint.com
13 More Die Of Corona During Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:09 PM

Corona claims thirteen lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of new cases in the same period has reached to 379, said a report of Health Department released here on Saturday

According to the report, the number of total cases has reached to 132549 and the number of recoveries is 336. As many as 8611 tests were conducted during a single day. The number of corona cases in provincial metropolis is 48974, said the report.

