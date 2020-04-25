13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in city Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 256 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 256 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Saturday by provincial health department, out of 256 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority are of local transmissions.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 256 confirmed cases, 161 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 92 patients are under treatment.