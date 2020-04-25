UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 More Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive In City Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in city Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 256 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 256 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Saturday by provincial health department, out of 256 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority are of local transmissions.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 256 confirmed cases, 161 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 92 patients are under treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2nd sortie of medical relief items, Chinese expert ..

3 minutes ago

COVID 19 affects country's economy: Governor Sarwa ..

3 minutes ago

Argentina Suspends Participation in Mercosur Trade ..

3 minutes ago

NEPRA sets up team of experts to examine power sec ..

10 minutes ago

El Salvador Beefs Up Detention Measures in Jails A ..

10 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash centres to remain close on A ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.