13 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :13 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally of active patients to 487 in Tharparkar district.

Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Chachro said in a report that 13 more persons were diagnosed COVID-19 in Chachro taluka. He said that patients have been isolated at their homes.