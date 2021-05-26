UrduPoint.com
13 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:29 PM

13 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally of active patients to 487 in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :13 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally of active patients to 487 in Tharparkar district.

Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Chachro said in a report that 13 more persons were diagnosed COVID-19 in Chachro taluka. He said that patients have been isolated at their homes.

