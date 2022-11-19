UrduPoint.com

13 More People Shifted To Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

13 more people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 13 more homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through its shuttle service in the city during the last 24 hours.

a spokesperson said here Saturday, people were picked from Satiana Road, Warispura, Pahariwali ground, Chen One Road, and eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk.

He said that shelter-less people were not only provided with residential facilities to spend night at the shelter home but also meal.

