13 more people test positive for coronavirus in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In the second wave of coronavirus,13 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the city on Monday.

According to Deputy District Health Officer Dr Asif Shahzad, total 819 tests were conducted in one day, out of which reports of 13 were found positive.

He said that the district health department had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting people's houses. He said that a total of 635 beds including 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.

He said that at present, 71 patients including 22 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while others including 15 at Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital were suspects.