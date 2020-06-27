UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 More People Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar.

District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Gordhan das in a statement on Saturday said that out of 206 infected patients 91 patients have so far been recovered while 115 patients were isolated at homes. DHO said that patients of COVID-19 have been reported in Mithi, Islamkot and Chachrro talukas.

Related Topics

Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Gas connections for Dhok Lohara, allied areas to b ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against petrol pumps, fine imposed over ..

2 minutes ago

Six POs, 22 suspects arrested, arms recovered in T ..

2 minutes ago

Mona gang busted, looted goods worth Rs 05 mln rec ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.