13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar.

District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Gordhan das in a statement on Saturday said that out of 206 infected patients 91 patients have so far been recovered while 115 patients were isolated at homes. DHO said that patients of COVID-19 have been reported in Mithi, Islamkot and Chachrro talukas.