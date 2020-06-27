13 More People Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:44 PM
About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :About 13 more patients reported positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 206 in district Tharparkar.
District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Gordhan das in a statement on Saturday said that out of 206 infected patients 91 patients have so far been recovered while 115 patients were isolated at homes. DHO said that patients of COVID-19 have been reported in Mithi, Islamkot and Chachrro talukas.