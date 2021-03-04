13 more positive surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19097 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19097 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 590344 people were screened for the virus tillMarch 04 out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 18779 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.