13 more Sub-Inspectors promoted to rank of Inspector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 13 more Sub-Inspectors of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank after recommendations of the Departmental Promotion committee (DPC), a police spokesman said.

He said that the DPC was held on the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas which was chaired by the DIG Headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar and other members.

The DPC recommended 13 more sub-inspectors for promotion to the rank of Inspectors. A total of 32 sub inspectors have been promoted to Inspectors during ongoing week and notification has also been issued in this regard.

A badge pinning ceremony was also held in Central Police Office during which capital police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas pinned badges of next ranks to the newly promoted police officers.

He expressed best wishes for the future professional career of all the promoted police officers and said, "Departmental promotion not only upgrades ranks, but also enhances the responsibilities of the officer to serve humanity with more dedication and professionalism.

" Speaking on the occasion, IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that more responsibilities have been placed on the shoulders of the newly promoted police officers.

He said the policemen should perform duty with dedication, commitment and honesty. "Performing duties in good faith will brighten the name of the police department," he said, adding that his prime responsibility is the welfare of subordinates. The whole police force was overjoyed at the move by the top cop of Islamabad police.

IG warmly congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families and wished them all the best and said that now the responsibilities have shifted on your shoulders.

"My job is to do your welfare and your job is to serve the people. We all have to work day and night to ensure the protection of life and property of the city," he said.