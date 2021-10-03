13 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31986 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1143923 people were screened for the virus till October 2 out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 31483 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.