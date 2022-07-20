UrduPoint.com

13 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

As many as 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 626 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 93 while 28,533 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 3 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 90 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

