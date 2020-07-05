UrduPoint.com
13 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

13 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 13 new COVID-19 patients were reported from Attock on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 454.

A 65 years old woman,native of Wessa village in Hazro also succumbed to COVID-19 and subsequently buried under COVID-19 protocol by rescue 1122 special task force. The number of fatalities in district due to COVID-19 raised to 22.

With the appearance of 13 new cases of novel coronavirus Covid-19 during the last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed cases increased to 454, officials of health department said.

The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi has informed that among these 13 new positive patients, nine belongs to Attock city; three to Hazro and one belong to Fatehjang.

He informed that number of active patients in the district also raises to 159.

Niazi said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3591 while screening of as many as 7172 persons had also been carried out so far in which as many as 2822 were tested negative. He said that the result of as many as 315 suspects of the area was awaited. He said that at present as many as ten positive patients were under treatment at different hospitals. He said that out of 454 positive patients as many as 149 were home isolated and all were asymptomatic while as many as 248 patients were recovered so far.

