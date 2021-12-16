13 more tested positive for coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with seven belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, three from Potohar town, and one each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Taxila and Rawal town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday,20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 12 in the Institute of Urology and four in Fauji foundation hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, seven stable and 11 on oxygen support.

Around 4,036,861 people, including 44,454 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,115 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the total 39,457 tested positive so far, adding 120 were quarantined, including 100 at homes and 20 in the isolation centres. The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,414 samples were collected, out of which 1,401 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.92 per cent.