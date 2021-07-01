UrduPoint.com
13 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:13 PM

As many as 13 more people were tested positive for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more people were tested positive for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 389 coronavirus tests were conducted in public andprivate sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 176 while 20,389 patients had so far beenrecovered. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. At present, 35 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 15 at DHQ Hospital. He added that 94 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

