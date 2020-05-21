13 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :At least 13 more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Ghotki district and total number of the infected persons has reached to 143 while 152 have been fully recovered in the district, the deputy commissioner Wednesday said.

According to the details, health team have screened 254 people, out of which 13 have tested positive while 241 declared negative for COVID-19 in the district.

The deputy commissioner said in COVID-19 positive cases, two cases were from Dharki, one from Khangarh, two from Obaavro and eight from Ghotki. He said the 24 virus-infected patients of Lakha Muhalla had been recovered.

It is pertinent to mention here that some 296 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ghotki district, out of which one patient has been died.