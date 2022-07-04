UrduPoint.com

13 More Tested Positive In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Thirteen people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Thirteen people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a health department spokesperson, 173 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private labs.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 97 while 28,454 patients had so far been recovered from the disease.

He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at GovernmentGeneral Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. Now three patients were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 94 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes.

