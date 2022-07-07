UrduPoint.com

13 More Tested Positive With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

13 more tested positive with fatal coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 13 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,950. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,415 from Rawalpindi and 3,535 from other districts.

Among the news cases, five arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Islamabad, two from Rawal town, and one from Potohar town, Kahutta and Taxila. "Presently, 137 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, two in Benazir Bhutto and one in the Holy Family Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,955,896 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,100 samples were collected, out of which 1,087 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

