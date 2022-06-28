13 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 13 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,803.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,289 from Rawalpindi and 3,514 from other districts.

Among the news cases, eight arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from tehsil Gujjar Khan, and one each from Rawal town, Potohar town and Kahutta.

"Presently, 109 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,906,014 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,040 samples were collected, out of which 1,027 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent.