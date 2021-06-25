13 municipal school teachers promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as13 teachers of municipal schools had been promoted here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti distributed promotion letters among the teachers.

The elementary school teachers (EST) have been promoted to the rank of SST general while Primary schoolteachers have been promoted to the posts of EST general.

The promoted teachers are Kausar Parveen, Farzana Kausar, Shehnaz Mahmood, Shama Yasmeen, Rehana Shaheen, Suriya Tufail, Tahira Yasin, Sohail Amir Malik, Nadeem Iqbal, Ejaz Ahmed, Ghazanfar Ali, Tariq Mahmood and Faiz Ahmed.