UrduPoint.com

13 NAB Officers Transferred In A Major Reshuffle

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 12:43 AM

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) acting Chairman Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of bureau's 12 additional directors and one deputy director to different cities in a major reshuffle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) acting Chairman Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of bureau's 12 additional directors and one deputy director to different cities in a major reshuffle.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the Names of the officers on the list include additional director, Islamabad, Mufti Abdul Haq was transferred to Lahore; additional director, Lahore Aftab Ahmed was directed to join NAB, Karachi; additional director, Lahore Muhammad Asghar was transferred to Sukkur.

Nadeem Ahmed Shahid was transferred to Islamabad from Lahore; Khawar Ilyas from Lahore to Balochistan; Shahzada Imtiaz Ahmed was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad; Haroon Rasheed from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zahir Shah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Multan; Muhammad Faisal Qureshi from Balochistan to Rawalpindi; Ms Hina Saeed from Balochistan to Islamabad; Omar Khan from Multan to Rawalpindi; Muhamad Tariq Khan from Sukkur to Lahore and deputy director Muhamad Saleem Ahmed Khan was transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Sukkur Nadeem Ahmed Faisal Qureshi Mufti From

Recent Stories

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

50 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

52 seconds ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scor ..

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

53 seconds ago
 Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene ..

Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene Very Soon, Sure About Deal Nex ..

57 seconds ago
 Guterres Sees No Prospect of Immediate Russia-Ukra ..

Guterres Sees No Prospect of Immediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Despite Progres ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Agree to Set Up Grain ..

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Agree to Set Up Grain Coordination Center in Istanbu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.