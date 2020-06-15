UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 New Cases Of Corona Cases Surfaced, 88 Recovered In Bannu

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:28 PM

13 new cases of corona cases surfaced, 88 recovered in Bannu

A statement issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that 13 new positive cases of coronavirus have come to light in Bannu district bringing the total number of cases to 110 in which 88 people recovered, two have been died

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A statement issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that 13 new positive cases of coronavirus have come to light in Bannu district bringing the total number of cases to 110 in which 88 people recovered, two have been died.

An official of the district administration also confirmed that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bannu, the district administration along with police and team of doctors and paramedics visited those areas wherein positive cases surfaced.

He disclosed that the team visited Mandan, Domail, Tippi Kala, Sokri Karim Khan and specific streets and areas and decided to lockdown these areas to ensure safety to others.

Disinfection sprays were also conducted in these areas as well, he informed.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

18 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

33 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

44 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

1 hour ago

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.