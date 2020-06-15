13 new cases of corona cases surfaced, 88 recovered in Bannu

A statement issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that 13 new positive cases of coronavirus have come to light in Bannu district bringing the total number of cases to 110 in which 88 people recovered, two have been died

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A statement issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that 13 new positive cases of coronavirus have come to light in Bannu district bringing the total number of cases to 110 in which 88 people recovered, two have been died.

An official of the district administration also confirmed that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bannu, the district administration along with police and team of doctors and paramedics visited those areas wherein positive cases surfaced.

He disclosed that the team visited Mandan, Domail, Tippi Kala, Sokri Karim Khan and specific streets and areas and decided to lockdown these areas to ensure safety to others.

Disinfection sprays were also conducted in these areas as well, he informed.