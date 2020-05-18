13 new corona cases take tally to 540 in GB

After 13 new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Gilgit Baltistan, the number of total cases has risen to 540, said Health department in its daily report

It said till now the active case were 168 while 368 patients had recovered and four deaths had happened, adding during the last 24 hours 6 confirmed cases were reported from Ghanche, five from Skardu and two from Shiger.

The department said life had returned to normal across GB, however the government was strictly implementing precautionary measures to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, great rush of people was witnessed in markets as the Eid festival was fast approaching and the government had relaxed lockdown to a great extent.

The district governments have advised people to adopt all precautionary measures during shopping in markets to avoid coronavirus spread.