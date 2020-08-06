UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 13 persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 11,793 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 147,368 persons were screened for the virus till August 5, out of which 13 more were reported positive, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

As many as 10,258 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricketers appreciate Australia for producing spec ..

23 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

36 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.