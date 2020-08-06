13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 13 persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 11,793 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 147,368 persons were screened for the virus till August 5, out of which 13 more were reported positive, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

As many as 10,258 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.