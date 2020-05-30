13 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK

After 13 new cases of novel coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 240 in AJK on Saturday, Minister for information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : After 13 new cases of novel coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 240 in AJK on Saturday, Minister for information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir said.

Briefing media of the updated situation of pandemic in AJK in the State's metropolis Saturday evening, , the minister confirmed the registration of 13 new cases in AJK which include nine belonging to capital Muzaffarabad district, 3 from Bagh and one from Rawalakot district.

The spokesperson revealed that since the Corona testing capacity has been raised in Azad Jammu Kashmir, maximum of 250 cases were being tested per day basis in all the three PCR labs simultaneously operating. Dr. Bashir said that the existing daily Corona testing capacity by the PCR labs in AJK would be raised to 500 tests .

According to the spokesperson a total of 6500 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 6260 had been received with 240 positive cases across AJK so far.

Out of the total of 240 coronavirus positive cases, 159 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state by Saturday, he added.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the minister said.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir said that AJK Prime Minister has summoned extra-ordinary meeting of his cabinet on June 3 to decide about the fate of AJK vis--vis the continuation of lockdown or semi-lock-down in line with the present needs in the larger interest of the safety and survival of the masses across AJK.