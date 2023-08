13 new dengue cases reported in Lahore: commissioner

Thirteen positive dengue cases were reported in the city during the last 24 hours

According to a handout, issued by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, 12 probable and 64 suspected dengue cases were also reported. After finding larvae in Lahore, dengue spray was conducted in 10,036 houses and places.

The number of dengue positive cases in Lahore is 315. When the positive cases came out, dengue case response was conducted in 841 houses. In the last 24 hours, 41,591 indoor checks resulted in 1,016 larvae detections. Outdoor 7,669 surveillance resulted in identification of 50 positive larvae points. The commissioner said the anti-dengue campaign could not succeed without help of citizens.