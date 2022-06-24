UrduPoint.com

13 New Petrol Pumps To Be Set Up In City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Thirteen new petrol pumps will be set up in different locations of the city.

The district petrol pump committee, after examining terms and conditions, fulfilled by the applicants, granted a permission at a meeting, held with the deputy commissioner in the chair, here on Friday.

The DC said that transparency and merit was being ensured in granting permission to applicants for setting up new petrol pumps.

He directed the applicants to plant a minimum 1,000 saplings at the sites of the filling stations and look after them also.

