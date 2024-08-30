13 of family die as landslide fall on house at Dir Upper: Police

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) At least 13 persons of a family died after a huge landslide fell on their house at Patrak village in Dir Upper district.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the families of Naushad Khan along with his two brothers were fast asleep last night when a huge avalanche fell on them at Patrak village in the mountainous region.

As a result, Naushad's wife, daughters Samina, and Yamin and sons Tayyab and Umar have died.

Four family members of Khan Badashah, the brother of Naushad Khan including his wife, daughter Taqwa, sons Saeed and Rohan also expired.

Similarly wife of Wali Rehman, his sister Dua and son Nasir and a small baby has also lost battle for life. Three rooms were destroyed.

The Rescue operation has been completed and debris removed after retrieving the bodies.