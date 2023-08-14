13 one wheelers arrested during crackdown.

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In an operation against reckless driving, speeding, and negligent bike-riding, 13 violators have been arrested here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

New Town Police apprehended Ali Abbas, Saad Wajid, Adeel Ahmed, Israr Khan, Manan Khan, and Samiullah.

Similarly, Waris Khan Police held Muhammad Imran, Yasin, Hasnain, Muhammad Ali, Shahzeb, Arshad, and Muhammad Hasnain.

Reckless driving is a punishable offense; those involved cannot escape the law's grasp. These operations will continue to safeguard the lives of citizens, the spokesman added.

