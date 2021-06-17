UrduPoint.com
13 Outlaws, 6 Alms-seeker Including Two Handlers Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:19 PM

13 outlaws, 6 alms-seeker including two handlers held

Islamabad police Thursday arrested thirteen outlaws, six professional alms-seeker including two handlers from different areas of the city and recovered wine and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police Thursday arrested thirteen outlaws, six professional alms-seeker including two handlers from different areas of the city and recovered wine and weapons.

The capital police has launched a crackdown against criminals across the city following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, said a news release.

According to details, Khanna police arrested accused Amjad and recovered 215 gram hashish from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Umair and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him.

Nilore police arrested accused Taimoor Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Zakir Khan and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Banigala police arrested Muhammad Bilal and recovered one pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Faraz Butt and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested accused Bilal involved in illegally petrol selling.

Cases have registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, the police teams in a crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers arrested six alms-seeker including two handlers from various areas of the city.

