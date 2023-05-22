13 outlaws arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested 13 outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 people and recovered 890g hashish, 75 litres liquor, three pistols 30 bore,three guns 12 bore and a rifle 44 bore from them.

The accused were identified as -- Nawaz,Sajjad,Javed,Mukhtar, Zulfiqar and others.

Further investigation was under way, said police.