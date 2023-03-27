13 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police on Monday claimed to apprehend 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Police said that Kohsar police team arrested an accused Nadeem and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Hashmat Khan, Shahzad and Rustam Khan and recovered 1076 gram heroin, 160 gram ice and one dagger from their possession.

Similarly, Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Adnan involved in illegal sale of petroleum products.

Sabzi Mandi police team arrested Inayat and recovered 1130 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Shams Colony police team arrested Iftikhar, Asim and Zubair and recovered a total of 465 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Noon police team arrested three Afghan nationals namely Hamza, Sabir and Arshad living in Pakistan illegally.

Furthermore, Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Akbar Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.