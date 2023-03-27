UrduPoint.com

13 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

13 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police on Monday claimed to apprehend 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Police said that Kohsar police team arrested an accused Nadeem and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Hashmat Khan, Shahzad and Rustam Khan and recovered 1076 gram heroin, 160 gram ice and one dagger from their possession.

Similarly, Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Adnan involved in illegal sale of petroleum products.

Sabzi Mandi police team arrested Inayat and recovered 1130 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Shams Colony police team arrested Iftikhar, Asim and Zubair and recovered a total of 465 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Noon police team arrested three Afghan nationals namely Hamza, Sabir and Arshad living in Pakistan illegally.

Furthermore, Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Akbar Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Police Drugs Sale From

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

48 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

59 seconds ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

16 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

17 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

46 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.